Revealing the core of Western hostility

TEHRAN - Arman-e-Melli discussed the enemy's defeat in an interview with Mohammad Hassan Asefri, a political analyst, highlighting attempts to divide the state and the nation.

He said: First, we should point to the presence of citizens at the funerals of the martyrs from the 12-day attacks by the Israeli regime, which can serve as strong evidence for Western governments to comprehend the depth of national cohesion. The losers of this military operation against Iran were the subversives’ movement, which, unfortunately, received maximum support from the leaders of the Israeli regime. However, we must emphasize that no matter how hard they tried, they failed to win the people over.

The opposition movement has consistently faced defeat in recent years and has come to realize that, despite internal factional and political differences, national cohesion is always preserved. Every plan that the enemies formulate to create division within society ultimately reveals their open hostility toward Iran. Whenever the enemies attempt to split the nation, they inadvertently reinforce national unity. We must continue to uphold this unity and remain steadfast in confronting our enemies.

Khorasan: Behind Trump's impudence

Khorasan analyzed Trump's nonsensical remarks and impudent behavior and said: Surprisingly and in an unusual tone, Trump said Israel was hit hard as Iranian ballistic missiles destroyed many buildings. Trump made the confession after the prudent Leader of the revolution said that the Zionist regime was left helpless under the strikes of the Islamic Republic. But Trump's reaction to the intelligence of the Leader of the revolution was neither diplomatic nor appropriate for the position of the president of a country, including a superpower. He claimed, in a ridiculous manner and with mocking gestures, that the Iranian Leader was lying. What angered Trump was the precise statements of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Leader's congratulatory message was not just a political statement, but a redefinition of the playing field of narratives. Trump's anger is not because of a single sentence, but because of the collapse of the monopolization of narratives, a monopoly held by the Western media outlets for long years but now has been broken in the face of Iran's missile and verbal attacks.

Jam-e-Jam: Why did Israel stop the war with Iran?

In an analysis, Jam-e-Jam discussed why Israel stopped the war with Iran and wrote: At the beginning of the attack, the Israeli prime minister announced that the goal of the operation was to destroy Iran's nuclear program, destroy missile industry, and change the regional order in favor of Tel Aviv. However, the course of developments on the battlefield and in politics showed that achieving these goals was more difficult than he had imagined. Moreover, contrary to Tel Aviv's expectations, the military attack not only did not weaken the Iranian government, but strengthened internal cohesion and led to widespread support for the ruling system. Among the reasons why Israel stopped the war are Iran's rapid and devastating response with a large wave of missiles, infliction of extensive economic and military losses on Israel, inability to destroy the Fordow nuclear site, the need for direct American intervention, and serious American concern about the spread of the war and its impact on the world energy market, given possible closures of the Straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Iran showed that it not only has the ability to defend effectively, but also change the strategic balance through attacks.

Sobh-e-No: The people’s response to Trump’s impudence

In a commentary, Sobh-e-No discussed the magnificent participation of people at the funeral for national heroes and wrote: Tehran was not just the capital of a country, but the beating heart of a resilient nation that stood up to its enemies. People not only honored the memory of the martyrs but also sent a clear message to the world, the message that Islamic Iran is united, steadfast, and invincible. Certainly, the presence of various political and social forces with different political persuasions at the funeral ceremony is an important part of our national power in this battle, and opposing this solidarity is opposing the country’s national defense. With their extensive, passionate, and meaningful presence at the ceremony, the people gave a decisive and humiliating response to Donald Trump’s impudence and audacity. With their massive attendance people not only put on display national unity and support for the values ​​of the Islamic Revolution, but also showed that the Iranian nation will never remain silent in the face of American insults, sanctions, and threats. They demonstrated the soft power of the Islamic Republic to their enemies.