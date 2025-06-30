UK court allows export of F-35 components to Israel

A British court ruling rejected on Monday to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel as it continues its war on Gaza.

The High Court dismissed an argument brought forward last month by a human rights group called al-Haq that said the decision to allow UK to send the parts to Israel was unlawful and violates the UK’s obligations under international law.

Britain supplies the components to an international defence program that produces and maintains the F-35 fighter jets.