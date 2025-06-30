Israel suffers more casualties

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces have started more deadly operations against the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

Resistance fighters carried out specialized operations against the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in Khan Younis.

These included detonating explosive devices and targeting IOF vehicles, while Hebrew media imposed a blackout on the incident in southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation regime acknowledged one of its soldiers had been killed and several others injured.

Resistance forces announced that they targeted a D9 military bulldozer with a Yassin-105 shell, east of Khan Younis, setting it on fire.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, also shelled IOF gatherings south of Khan Younis with mortar rounds, stating that these operations were part of their response to the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, confirmed they targeted gatherings of IOF soldiers and Israeli vehicles near Street 5, north of Khan Younis, with 60mm mortar shells.

They also detonated a powerful barrel bomb planted earlier, hitting an IOF military vehicle in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of the city.

Hebrew media reported heavy gunfire exchanges in Khan Younis while maintaining a strict blackout on the details of the incident.

They mentioned a “security incident” occurred in the area but provided no further information.

Earlier, al-Qassam Brigades published footage of a close-range clash with the IOF east of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the occupation regime’s channel 13 acknowledged the failure of Operation “Gideon Chariots” to achieve its declared objectives in Gaza, despite high human and material costs.

The channel stated that the prime minister and chief of staff had promised the operation would “decisively deal with Hamas,” but the results were the opposite.

It questioned what had been achieved other than the death of many IOF soldiers.

The channel added it remains unclear how many Hamas members are in Gaza and called for accountability, saying, “Before moving to the next phase, someone must be held responsible: who dragged us into this operation?”.

The Israeli regime’s cabinet had approved the “Gideon Chariots” plan in early May 2025 to achieve a “decisive” military and political outcome in Gaza.

The plan involved three phases using five pressure tactics against resistance fighters, aiming to force Hamas into a prisoner swap deal and dismantle its military structure.

One of the operation’s main objectives, according to the regime’s public broadcaster reports on May 5, 2025, was to occupy the entire Gaza Strip.

Despite the siege and ongoing genocide, the IOF has failed to achieve any declared goals. It has been unable to free its captives by force or establish control over the Palestinian territory, while the resistance continues operations, inflicting heavy losses on the IOF.