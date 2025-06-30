Pakistani poet condemns Israel’s actions, emphasizes cultural security

TEHRAN – In a recent statement reflecting on Israel’s strikes on Iran, Pakistani poet and scholar Ali Kumail Qazalbash highlighted the nature of Israel and emphasized the importance of cultural and diplomatic approaches to resolving disputes.

“Israel is neither a defined nation nor a country, nor does it possess any culture," he said, Mehr reported.

"Israel only knows the language of tyranny, crime, and war. We must speak to them in their own language," he added.

Qazalbash is also a translator and professor of Persian language at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology in Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

He has enduring Persian poetry and was present at one of the meetings of poets with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, where he recited one of his poems. He also served as the head of the Pakistan Persian Academy and as an assistant professor at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University in Rawalpindi.

He described war and violence as the worst solutions for resolving disputes between countries, stating: "History bears witness that no conflict or disagreement between nations and governments has ever been resolved through guns and bullets, nor will it in the future."

This poet added: "Problems are always solved through dialogue, and of course, such dialogue must be rooted in human and cultural security. In recent years, the United States and its allies have initiated dialogues based on the language of force."

He pointed out that war, besides causing material and human losses, also results in cultural damages. "The hypocritical culture, the culture of fear, injustice, silence against tyranny, selfishness, and strengthening the oppressor are all fruits that war brings with it."

This Persian language instructor in Pakistan also criticized the passive stance of Muslim countries towards Israel’s aggression against Iran, saying: "Muslim countries have either remained silent or stood somewhat alongside Israel in this war. This conflict is spreading a culture of shame and distancing from humanity among the Muslim nations and the people of this region."

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

SAB/