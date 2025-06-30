No painkillers to treat Gaza children for ‘extremely painful injuries’

Hospitals in Gaza are “completely overwhelmed; there’s not enough beds; there’s not enough staff to treat them; patients are on the floor”, Hannah Grace Pan, a paediatric nurse volunteer from the UK, tells Al Jazeera.

She said many patients and small children are being treated for “extremely painful, explosive injuries and burns with no pain treatment at all because it’s not available”.

Grace Pan used the example of a three-year-old child brought to the hospital last week – the only survivor after his entire family was killed in an air attack. But there was no burn specialist to treat him, and with insufficient fluids and no food, his wounds would take much longer to heal.

One of the most shocking cases she witnessed was a 30-week pregnant woman hit in her tent by shrapnel from an Israeli attack that pierced her chest and cut through her abdomen.

When medical staff removed the baby from her abdomen, they discovered it had been killed by the flying metal, Grace Pan said.