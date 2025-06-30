Hundreds of cultural figures urge UK not to ban Palestine Action

A group of over 400 cultural figures from across the political spectrum has called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to halt the proscription of Palestine Action on free speech grounds.

The novelist Alan Hollinghurst, writer Reni Eddo-Lodge and musician Brian Eno are among those who have signed a joint statement organised by Fossil Free Books. “Whether we as individuals support Palestine Action is irrelevant: what is at stake here is the very principle of freedom of expression,” the statement reads.

Pankaj Mishra, whose recent book The World After Gaza responds to the impact of Israel’s war on Gaza, has signed the statement, as have the journalist George Monbiot, economist Yanis Varoufakis, academic Kojo Karam, comedian Frankie Boyle and the writers Aja Barber, Max Porter and Afua Hirsch.

In a separate letter organised by Artists for Palestine UK, another group of high profile British cultural figures, including the actor Tilda Swinton and the musician Paul Weller, said: "The real threat to the life of the nation comes not from Palestine Action but from Home Secretary Yvonne Cooper’s efforts to ban it."