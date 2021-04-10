TEDPIX drops 9,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 9,151 points to 1.24 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

Over 1.476 billion securities valued at 16.214 trillion rials (about $386 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index fell 7,191 points, and the second market’s index dropped 16,799 points.

TEDPIX dropped 45,000 points, or 3.6 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.249 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Opal Kani Pars Mining and Processing Company, Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

MA/MA