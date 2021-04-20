General Fallahzadeh named IRGC Quds Force deputy chief

TEHRAN – After a confirmation by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh was appointed as the new deputy chief of the IRGC Quds Force.

One day after the death of IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, Ayatollah Khamenei approved a proposal from IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami to appoint General Fallahzadeh to the vacant post, Tasnim reported.

Fallahzadeh served as the IRGC Quds Force’s deputy for coordination affairs before taking the new job. He has also the experience of commanding many provincial IRGC divisions and construction bases.