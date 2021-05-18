Actor Behzad Farahani to make directorial debut with “A Guest from the Caribbean” 

TEHRAN - Actor Behzad Farahani, who is also a prominent stage director, plans to try his hand at directing a romance feature film named “A Guest from the Caribbean”.

The screenplay has also been written by Farahani based on his novel titled “A Guest from the Caribbean - A Night with Castro”. Shahram Gilabadi will be the producer of the project, Farahani’s publicist announced on Tuesday.

“A Guest from the Caribbean” is the story of an experienced tailor who falls in love with a widow whose husband has been executed.

Because of his lifelong friendship with her husband, the tailor cannot face the thought of betraying his old friend, and the widow’s loyalty to her late husband also becomes another obstacle in triggering the love between the surviving couple.

In a summary of the novel, Farahani writes: “This hidden love is the unfinished story of many Eastern men and women. One must explore the Eastern philosophy to find the consequences of such love affairs.”

Farahani, 76, published wrote his latest book “55 Short Stories” last November.

A graduate of dramatic arts, he completed his studies in France.

He began his acting career in theater and joined cinema with the screenplay “Journey of Stone” in 1978.

He has also performed numerous plays for radio and television, and has played leading roles in a number of acclaimed movies of Iranian cinema over the past few decades.

Photo: Actor Behzad Farahani (Mehr/Majid Asgaripur).

