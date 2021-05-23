Inflation rate up 2%: SCI

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on April 20, which marks the end of the second Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht, stood at 41 percent, rising two percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the first month.

SCI has put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 46.9 percent in the mentioned month; it means that the families have paid an average of 46.9 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services compared to the same month of its previous year.

The point-to-point inflation rate was 2.6 percent less than the figure for the previous month.

At the same time, the point-to-point inflation rate for urban households was reported to be 46.1 percent, which is 2.7 percent less than the figure for the previous month.

Back in April, SCI had put the inflation rate at 36.7 percent in the urban areas of Tehran province in the last month of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20). The center put the figure at 35.8 percent in the rural regions of the province.

The SCI announced that the inflation rate has risen 0.6 percent in the country’s urban areas in the last month of the past year.

The center has announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, which marks the end of the last month of the past Iranian calendar year, stood at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the eleventh month of that year.

