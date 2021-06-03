Iran defeat Hong Kong in 2022 World Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran national football team defeated Hong Kong 3-1 in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 on Thursday.

Ali Gholizadeh opened the scoring for the Iranian team in the 23rd minute at the Al Muharraq Stadium.

The Charleroi winger scored from a closed range to ease pressure on Iran.

Vahid Amiri made it 2-0 just after the hour mark, firing a shot from the edge of the penalty area into the net.

Karim Ansarifard scored the third goal in the 84th minute four minutes after coming off the bench.

Hong Kong midfielder Cheng Siu Kwan pulled a goal back a minute later.

Iran moved up to second place with nine points due to better goal difference than Bahrain.

Iraq lead the group with 11 points.

Hong Kong remained in fourth place with five points and Cambodia have one point in the group.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein