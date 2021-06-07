We fully deserved to win: Dragan Skocic

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic felt his team picked up a ‘well-deserved win’ against Bahrain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Sardar Azmoun netted a brace and Mehdi Taremi was on target as well.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ beat Bahrain 3-0 in Group C at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa Monday night.

“First of all, I want to congratulate my team for the valuable win against Bahrain. We started the campaign with just six points but earned two important wins against Hong Kong and Bahrain,” Skocic said in the post-match news conference.

“I’m happy since we ended our win drought in Bahrain. The win didn’t surprise us because we entered the match with the aim of getting three points,” the Croat added.

Iran are scheduled to meet Cambodia on Friday.

“Right now, we want to enjoy our win. We will start thinking about Cambodia on Tuesday,” Skocic added.

Iran are second with 12 points, two points behind leaders Iraq.

Bahrain are third with 12 points.