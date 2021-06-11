World Cup Qualifiers: Iran too strong for Cambodia

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Cambodia 10-0 at Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 on Friday.

In the match held at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa Town, Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring for the Iranian team from the penalty spot in the 16th minute. Shoja Khalilzadeh made it 2-0 six minutes later. Mehdi Taremi scored Iran’s third goal in the 27th minute. Cambodia defender Sor Rotana scored an own goal in the 32nd minute.

Iran maintained a high tempo in the second half with Milad Mohammadi etching his name on the scoresheet in the 58th minute. Morteza Pouraliganji headed past Cambodia goalkeeper Keo Soksela in the 64th minute. Iran winger Mehdi Ghaedi was brought down in the area in the 77th minute and Karim Ansarifard converted his penalty. Kaveh Rezaei scored Iran’s eighth goal in the 80th minute from Sadegh Moharammi’s cross. Ghaedi added a goal to Iran’s tally in the 84th minute and Rezaei once again was on target with three minutes left.

Iran advanced to top of Group C with 15 points.

Iraq are second with 14 points and one game in hand.

Bahrain sit third with 12 points. Hong Kong and Cambodia are fourth and fifth with five points and one point, respectively.