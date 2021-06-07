Iran down Bahrain in 2022 World Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Bahrain 3-0 to move a step closer to booking a place at the 2022 World Cup qualification Third Round.

In the match held at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 51st minute courtesy of Mehdi Taremi’s perfectly timed through pass. Azmoun made it 2-0 on the hour mark after receiving a good pass from Taremi.

Taremi scored Iran’s third goal in the 79th minute.

Iran moved to second place with 12 points, two points behind leaders Iraq in Group C.

Bahrain are third with 12 points with just one game remaining in the race to advance to the third round .

The 'Persian Leopards', who had defeated Hong Kong 3-1 on Thursday, will meet Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15 .

Reporting by Masoud Hossein