We will not underestimate Cambodia: Dragan Skocic

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic says they cannot underestimate Cambodia on Friday match.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Cambodia at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa in Group C of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 on Friday.

“We will take nothing for granted in the match against Cambodia. We respect them because I’ve seen their matches and I have to say their performance is better than their result. We will concentrate on this match and want to beat them,” Skocic said.

“We defeated Bahrain while we were under huge pressure and I’m happy for the result but the match has finished for us.

Iran will have a tough match against Iraq on Tuesday but Skocic says they will go step by step.

“We want to win the maximum points, and at the moment, our players just concentrate on Cambodia match,” he said.