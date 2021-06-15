Iran beat Iraq to qualify for 2022 World Cup qualification next stage

TEHRAN – Sardar Azmoun’s goal against Iraq was enough for Iran Tuesday night to book a place at the 2022 World Cup qualification third round.

In the match held at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, the ‘Persian Leopards’ registered their fourth successive in Group C.

Azmoun scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute from a pass from captain Ehsan Haji Safi in the left flank.

Iran advanced to the third round with 18 points, one point above Iraq.

Bahrain defeated Hong Kong 4-0 to sit third in the group with 15 points.