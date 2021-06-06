I know Bahrain like back of my hand: Skocic

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic says that he knows Bahrain like back of his hand.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Bahrain in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The crucial match will be held at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa Monday night.

“All of us are well aware that how important the match is. Bahrain are a strong team and we respect them. They are an organized team but we will do our best to get the good result,” Skocic said in the pre-match news conference.

“We have forgotten our previous match against Hong Kong. The match against Bahrain is not related to that match. Our players have recovered well and are ready for the Monday’s match.

“It doesn’t matter where we will play Bahrain. It would have been better if AFC had decided to hold the match in Tehran but we will face Bahrain to win the match.

“Once again, I emphasize that we respect Bahrain so much but Iran are well-prepared for the match against them. I know them like back of my hand,” Skocic stated.