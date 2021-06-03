Dragan Skocic pleased with win over Hong Kong

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic is pleased with their win over Hong Kong at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ defeated the East Asian team 3-1 in Group C at the Al Muharraq Stadium.

“It was good for start. I am pleased with our win but not pleased with the goal we conceded,” Skocic said.

“Playing in hot weather in Bahrain is so difficult but we managed the condition. We believe in our team. In the match against Hong Kong we rested some main players for the upcoming matches,” the Croat added.

“Hong Kong played anti-football in some parts of the match and it made our job difficult but we won the match and I am pleased with the way my men played.

Skocic is unhappy with the way his team conceded the goal.

“We lost our concentration and conceded a goal in the last minutes of the match. From now on, we concentrate on the match against Bahrain,” he concluded.

Iran will meet Bahrain on June 7 at the Bahrain National Stadium.