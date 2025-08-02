Iranian embassy in Denmark denies Western interference allegations

TEHRAN – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Denmark has strongly refuted accusations leveled by a number of Western governments concerning alleged extraterritorial interference targeting dissidents, journalists, and officials.

In a statement released Friday, the embassy described the accusations as "baseless and politically motivated," maintaining that they lack credible evidence. The response follows a joint statement issued Thursday by Albania, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the U.S. The joint statement alleged that Iranian intelligence agencies are actively engaged in attempts to “kill, kidnap, and harass people in Europe and North America” without providing any evidence.

"These allegations are completely false and lack any credible evidence, and appear to be part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the embassy stated. It went on to note that Iran adheres to international law, respects national sovereignty, and observes the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. The embassy challenged those making the accusations "to provide verifiable evidence rather than relying on baseless speculation."

The statement further expressed concern over the harboring of "terrorist elements" by Western states, noting that some of the countries making the accusations have provided refuge to groups that have planned and executed violent attacks against the Iranian people for years.

Specifically, the Iranian Embassy addressed Denmark’s judicial record concerning the ‘Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz’ (ASMLA), a terrorist and separatist group Danish authorities have acknowledged as being involved in orchestrating terrorist operations within Iran, including the 2018 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz. The Danish prosecutor's office has, thus far, declined to charge members of the ASMLA with terrorist acts committed on Iranian soil, a move the statement characterized as "questionable and an example of selective prosecution."

The statement further mentioned Albania's harboring of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MEK), a terror outfit that is responsible for the deaths of over 24,000 Iranians, and faces allegations of human rights violations against its own members.

“All countries should uphold honesty, responsibility, and avoid double standards when dealing with terrorism,” the embassy concluded.

