Tehran cultural center to screen “Mothers' Instinct”

TEHRAN- “Mothers' Instinct”, a 2024 American film directed by Benoît Delhomme, will be reviewed at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Film critic Kurosh Jahed is set to attend a screening of the film followed by a review session.

“Mothers' Instinct” is a compelling psychological thriller, marking Delhomme’s directorial debut. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Josh Charles. It is a remake of the 2018 French-language film directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, which was itself adapted from Barbara Abel’s 2012 novel “Derrière la haine” (“Behind the Hatred”).

The narrative explores themes of motherhood, suspicion, grief, and the dark secrets that can simmer beneath an outwardly perfect suburban life.

Set in the 1960s, the story revolves around two neighboring mothers, Alice Bradford and Céline Jennings, who start their relationship with a warm gesture—Alice throws a surprise birthday party for Céline. But their friendship takes a tragic turn when Céline’s young son, Max, is playing on a balcony, trying to hang a birdhouse he made at school, and loses his footing, falling to his death. Alice, who is nearby pruning her garden, notices Max in danger and attempts to warn Céline. Her effort is delayed by her large sunhat, causing her to run around the hedge dividing their yards. By the time she reaches Céline, it’s too late—the boy has fallen.

This devastating loss leaves Céline shattered and emotionally distant from Alice, although she begins to grow closer to Alice’s son, Theo. During Max’s funeral, Theo notices a toy of his in Max’s coffin and reacts violently. Overcome with grief, Céline leaves town for a month but later returns, and the women reconcile. Their relationship becomes increasingly tense as Alice witnesses Theo playing on the same balcony where Max fell. Haunted by the incident, Alice begins to suspect Céline was testing her maternal instincts—perhaps deliberately pushing her to act quickly in dangerous situations.

The tension escalates when Theo and Céline’s bond deepens, leading to Theo inviting Céline to his birthday party—much to Alice’s concern. After the celebration, tragedy strikes again when Alice’s mother-in-law suddenly collapses and dies of a heart attack. An autopsy reveals she had been taking medication, but tests show no traces of the drug. Suspecting Céline has been replacing her medication with placebos, Alice’s suspicions grow, though concrete evidence remains elusive.

The story reaches its climax as Alice uncovers more disturbing truths, culminating in a tense confrontation with Céline. The film explores how maternal instincts can be manipulated and how grief and suspicion can lead to devastating consequences, culminating in a shocking and chilling finale.

SAB/

