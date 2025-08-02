Georgian theater festival honors Iran’s “Confusion”

TEHRAN- The Iranian theater group Amitis received an honorable mention for their production “Confusion” at International Festival of Regional Theaters in Poti, Georgia on Friday.

The festival featured eleven theater companies from France, Romania, Iran, Georgia, and Lithuania.

Written and directed by Mohammad Amin Saadi, “Confusion” has captivated audiences with over 70 performances across Tehran.

The play is a poetic adaptation of French writer Joël Egloff’s novel “L'Etourdissement,” translated into Persian by Asghar Nouri. It explores themes of identity, resilience, and the human condition through a compelling narrative set in a bleak yet poetic world.

The story centers on a young man working in a slaughterhouse, living amidst monotony and existential fatigue. His reflections reveal a longing for connection, love, and meaning, portrayed through quirky characters and humorous scenes that evoke a fairy-tale atmosphere. The play employs innovative techniques such as shadow play, brought to life by cast members Fardin Rahmanpour and Sahar Qasemi.

“Confusion” previously received nominations at the Fajr International Theater Festival in categories including directing, acting, costume design, and makeup, reaffirming its artistic excellence.

The International Festival of Regional Theaters aims to foster cultural exchange and collaboration among theater companies from various countries.

