New properties in Ilam made national heritage 

TEHRAN –A total of five historical sites and aging structures scattered across Ilam province, have been inscribed on Iran’s national list for cultural heritage.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism declared the inscriptions on Wednesday in a letter to the governor-general of the western province, CHTN reported.

Historical sites of Kal Karim, Pa-Qaleh, and Gommemai, as well as Litqala defensive wall and the remaining of the historical village of Zeid were added to the prestigious list.

Home to almost half of Iran’s UNESCO sites, western Iran is a land of hospitable people, wild extremes, and wilder history, and it may be an independent traveler's adventure playground. The region also witnessed the rise and fall of many great empires once bordering Mesopotamia, Ottoman Turkey, and Czarist Russia.

From the fecund Caspian coast to the stark, mountainous northern borders, and the crumbling desert ruins of the southern plains, the region hosts everything from paddy fields to blizzards to Persian gardens.

