Iran’s women's 10m air rifle win gold at ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women's 10m air rifle seized a gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osjek, Croatia on Friday.

The Iranian team consisting Najmeh Khedmati, Armina Sadeghian and Fatemeh Karamzadeh defeated thrashed Russia 16-2 in the final.

Hungary also defeated Austria 16-10 in the bronze-medal match.

This is Iran’s second gold in the event.

Javad Foroughi had previously claimed a gold in the men’s 10m air pistol on Thursday.

Iran’s Javad Foroughi, Vahid Golkhandan and Sajad Pourhosseini won a bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol team after beating Russia 16-14.

Italian team defeated Serbia 16-6 to win the gold medal.

For many athletes this is the last test of strength before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event has brought more than 600 athletes from 61 countries together.