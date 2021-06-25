Iranian shooter Foroughi wins gold at ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN – Javad Foroughi of Iran claimed a gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osjek, Croatia on Thursday.

Foroughi achieved a score of 243.0 points in the final to win the gold medal. Earlier, in the qualification he had shot 584/600. Foroughi had won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in March.

Serbian shooter Damir Mikec seized the silver with the score of 241.7 points.

The bronze medal was secured by India’s Chaudhary Saurabh on 220.0 points.

For many athletes this is the last test of strength before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event has brought more than 600 athletes from 61 countries together.