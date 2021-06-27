Earthquake shakes Iran over 800 times in a month

TEHRAN – A total of 847 earthquakes have been recorded across the country over the past calendar month Khordad (May 21-June 21), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Fourteen earthquakes of more than 4 on the Richter scale have been recorded in the country by the National Seismological Center, the largest of which occurred on June 6, with a magnitude of 5.2 near Salehabad in western Ilam province.

Statistically, 774 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, and 59 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4, also, 13 quakes with magnitudes 4-5 have occurred.

Also, an earthquake with magnitudes 5-6 shook the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes of the world occur in Iran but more than 6% of the victims of the world earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes. This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology.

Tehran is also one of the most hazardous metropolises in the world in terms of the risk of different natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslide, fire following an earthquake, etc.

