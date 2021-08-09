TEDPIX climbs 15,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 15,314 points to 1.433 million on Monday.

As reported, over 9.886 billion securities worth 67.155 trillion rials (about $1.598 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index gained 10,864 points, and the second market’s index rose 31,939 points.

TEDPIX rose 90,000 points, or 8.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.406 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Group, National Iranian Copper Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

