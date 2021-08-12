Naderi officially joins Turkish side Altay

TEHRAN – Iranian football winger Mohammad Naderi officially joined Turkish football club Altay SK.

Naderi bade farewell to Iranian team Esteghlal at the end of Hazfi Cup final, where they were defeated against Foold 4-2 in penalty shootouts.

He has penned a three-year contract with the Turkish football team.

Naderi joined Esteghlal from Iranian giants Persepolis but failed to meet expectations in the team.

Altay play at Turkish professional league namely Süper Lig.