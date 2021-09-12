Documentation of rare manuscripts begins in Sheikh Safi ensemble

TEHRAN - A project for documenting the rare manuscripts and historical documents persevered at the Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, northwestern Ardabil province has been commenced.

Dating back to the Safavid (1501-1736) and Qajar (1789-1925) eras, the manuscripts were evaluated, examined, and documented by the experts of the Research Institute of Cultural Properties, CHTN reported on Sunday.

The manuscripts included copies of the Holy Quran, some documents, affidavits, and letters, the report added.

The documents are planned to be preserved and restored in the near future.

The UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly-ornamented facades and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

The ensemble is named after Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili (1253-1334), who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices. It embodies the essence of Sufi traditions by having a microcosmic ‘city’, which embraces a mosque, a madrasa, a library, a cistern, a bathhouse, kitchens, a hospital, as well as religious houses amongst others. The place also boasts a remarkable collection of antique artifacts.

Developed between the early 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat enjoys principal elements of traditional Iranian architecture to make the best use of existing space for accommodating a variety of functions.

ABU/AFM