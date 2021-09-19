Iran on brink of World Women's Handball Championship qualification

TEHRAN – Iran are on the brink of making 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship finals appearance after defeating hosts Jordan 28-22 on Sunday.

The Persians will meet West Asian powerhouses Syria on Tuesday.

Group A consists of South Korea, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.

The 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship is being held from Sept. 15 to 25 in Amman, Jordan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It is the third time in history that the championship is organized by the Jordan Handball Federation.

It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship, with the top six teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Spain.