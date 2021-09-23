Iran unable to advance to 2021 Asian Women's Handball C’ship final

TEHRAN – Iran lost to powerhouse South Korea 46-21 on Thursday and failed to qualify for the final match of the 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship.

Iran will play Kazakhstan, who lost to japan 38-24 in the same round, in the bronze medal match on Saturday.

Iran had previously made history by securing their place at the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship in Spain as one of the top six Asian teams.

The 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship is being held from Sept. 15 to 25 in Amman, Jordan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.