Iran advance to World Women's Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran women’s handball team made history in the 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship after advancing to the competition’s semifinals.

Iran defeated Syria 38-19 at the Princess Sumaya Hall on Tuesday and sealed their ticket to the world championship.

Iran will meet South Korea on Thursday in the semifinals round.

The Persians started the campaign with a loss against Japan but earned four consecutive wins against Kuwait, Palestine, Jordan and Syria.

Group A consists of South Korea, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.

The 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship is being held from Sept. 15 to 25 in Amman, Jordan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It is the third time in history that the championship is organized by the Jordan Handball Federation.

It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship, with the top six teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Spain.