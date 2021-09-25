Iran finish fourth in 2021 Asian Women's Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 38-33 in the 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship third-place match on Saturday.

The Iranian team have already booked their place at the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship in Spain as one of the top six Asian teams.

Iran suffered a loss against Japan in their opening match but earned four successive wins against Palestine, Kuwait, Jordan and Syria and qualified for last four.

Iran failed to advance to the final after being defeated against South Korea in the semifinals.

The 2021 Asian Women's Handball Championship is being held from Sept. 15 to 25 in Amman, Jordan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.