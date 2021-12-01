Iran to leave Tehran for 2021 World Women's Handball C’ship on Thursday

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s handball team will travel to Spain on Thursday to compete at the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship.

The Iranian team will start the campaign with a match against Romania.

The match will take place in Spain’s Castelló on Friday.

Iran will also meet Norway and Kazakhstan in Group C on Dec. 5 and 7, respectively.

The Iranian side won their berth for the first time in the 2021 AHF Asian Women’s Handball Championship in Jordan in September where the Persians came fourth after South Korea, Japan and Kazakhstan.

The tournament will be held in four Spanish cities namely, Llíria, Torrevieja, Castelló and Granollers from Dec. 1 to 19.