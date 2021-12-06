Iran beaten by Norway in 2021 World Women's Handball

TEHRAN – Iran lost to European champions Norway 41-9 in their second match in the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship Sunday night.

Iran had started the campaign with a 39-11 loss against Romania in Group C.

Iran goalkeeper Fatemeh Khalili Behfar was named Player of the Match due to her outstanding saves.

International Handball Federation (IHF) praised Khalili’s performance in the match.

“A very special moment in Castellon as Iran's Fatemeh Khalili Behfar received the hummel Player of the Match award after another eye-catching performance, despite her team's loss,” IHF twitted.

Iran will take on Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The Iranian side won their berth for the first time in the 2021 AHF Asian Women’s Handball Championship in Jordan in September where the Persians came fourth after South Korea, Japan and Kazakhstan.

The tournament is being held in four Spanish cities namely, Llíria, Torrevieja, Castelló and Granollers from Dec. 1 to 19.