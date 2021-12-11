Iran crushed by Angola in President’s Cup

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a heavy 41-8 loss against African powerhouse Angola in Group I of the President's Cup on Saturday.

Iran goalkeeper Fatemeh Khalili was named Player of the Match.

It was Iran’s fifth defeat in a row in the competition underway in Spain.

The Persian women had previously lost to Romania, Norway, Kazakhstan in Group C of the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship.

Iran also lost to Uzbekistan in their first match in the President’s Cup.

Iran are scheduled to meet Cameroon on Monday.