Iran crushed by Angola in President’s Cup
December 11, 2021 - 19:53
TEHRAN – Iran suffered a heavy 41-8 loss against African powerhouse Angola in Group I of the President's Cup on Saturday.
Iran goalkeeper Fatemeh Khalili was named Player of the Match.
It was Iran’s fifth defeat in a row in the competition underway in Spain.
The Persian women had previously lost to Romania, Norway, Kazakhstan in Group C of the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship.
Iran also lost to Uzbekistan in their first match in the President’s Cup.
Iran are scheduled to meet Cameroon on Monday.
