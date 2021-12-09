Iran lose to Uzbekistan in President's Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national women’s handball team failed to register their first win in Spain, losing to Uzbekistan 37-32 in International Handball Federation (IHF) President's Cup Group I on Thursday.

It was Uzbekistan’s first win the world championship.

Elnaz Ghasemi from Iran was named the Player of the Match. She scored nine goals from 10 attempts

Angola defeated 35-24 in African derby in the group.

Iran will play Angola on Saturday.