Debutants Iran edged by Kazakhstan in 2021 World Women's Handball
December 8, 2021 - 2:15
TEHRAN – Iran suffered their third successive loss in the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship, losing to Kazakhstan 31-25 Tuesday night.
The Iranian team had lost to Romania 39-11 and Norway 41-9 in Group C.
Iran will meet Uzbekistan on Thursday in Group I in the competition’s Presidents Cup.
Group II consists of Slovakia, Tunisia, Paraguay and China.
The debutants will also play Angola and Cameroon on Dec. 11 and 13.
