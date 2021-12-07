Debutants Iran edged by Kazakhstan in 2021 World Women's Handball

TEHRAN – Iran suffered their third successive loss in the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship, losing to Kazakhstan 31-25 Tuesday night.

The Iranian team had lost to Romania 39-11 and Norway 41-9 in Group C.

Iran will meet Uzbekistan on Thursday in Group I in the competition’s Presidents Cup.

Group II consists of Slovakia, Tunisia, Paraguay and China.

The debutants will also play Angola and Cameroon on Dec. 11 and 13.