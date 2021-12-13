Iran lose to Cameroon in IHF President's Cup

TEHRAN - Iran were defeated against Cameroon in Group I of the International Handball Federation (IHF) President's Cup Monday night.

The Iranian women's handball team lost to the African team 32-17.

While 'The Lionesses' will play their last match at the World Championship on Wednesday, the competition is over for Iran.

The Asian side have lost all their six matches and finished bottom of Group I. However, they are now certain to be ranked 31st, as PR of China have withdrawn from Spain 2021.