Iran fall short against Romania at 2021 World Women's Handball

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by Romania 39-11 in their opening match of the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship Friday night.

In the match held at the Pabellón Ciutat de Castelló in Castelló, Romania cruised to their largest win at the World Championship since the 47-14 drubbing of Puerto Rico in their opening match at Denmark 2015, when they went on to win the bronze medal.

Norway also defeated Kazakhstan 46-18 in Group C.

Iran must face Norway on Sunday, before taking on Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The Iranian side won their berth for the first time in the 2021 AHF Asian Women’s Handball Championship in Jordan in September where the Persians came fourth after South Korea, Japan and Kazakhstan.

The tournament is being held in four Spanish cities namely, Llíria, Torrevieja, Castelló and Granollers from Dec. 1 to 19.