Iran to play Romania in 2021 World Women's Handball opener

TEHRAN – Iran will start the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship with a match against Romania.

The match will take place in Spain’s Castelló on Dec. 3.

Iran will also meet Norway and Kazakhstan in Group C on Dec. 5 and 7, respectively.

The Iranian side won their berth for the first time in the 2021 AHF Asian Women’s Handball Championship in Jordan in September where the Persians came fourth after South Korea, Japan and Kazakhstan.

“We have a lot of hope for the championship in Spain. I know it will be a great experience for my teammates and me. Everything is good and we will try to show a good performance in Spain,” said Shaghayegh Bapiri, Iran’s top scorer at the AHF Asian Women’s Handball Championship, with 32 goals in six games.

The tournament will be held in four Spanish cities namely, Llíria, Torrevieja, Castelló and Granollers from Dec. 1 to 19.