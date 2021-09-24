Amir Abdollahian: UK must repay its 40-year-old debt

TEHRAN — Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Britain's new top diplomat Elizabeth Truss held talks at noon on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, they discussed bilateral issues, the JCPOA, and the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister said that mending bilateral ties requires serious measures, stressing the necessity of repayment of Britain's four-decade-old debts to Iran that dates back to the pre-1979 Islamic Revolution.

Abdollahian noted that Iran has heard many words and promises regarding the JCPOA, but has not seen any action, saying that unfortunately, Britain is also part of this inaction, and this approach must change.

Britain along with France and Germany are European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s foreign minister said the U.S. government, with the silence and support of Europe, continues to enforce its illegal sanctions, and at the same time claims that it wants to return to the JCPOA.

“This is a clear contradiction that is being carefully observed by the Iranian people.”

He added, “For the current Iranian administration, the assessment standard is measurable actions by the parties to the JCPOA not their words,” he noted.

The top Iranian diplomat added that Britain needs to pay attention to the fact that fulfilling its obligations is the only way to rebuild relations, and Tehran will respond appropriately to any positive and constructive step.

In the meeting, consular issues including the issue of dual-national prisoners were also discussed.

Abdollahian emphasized the need to pay attention to the humanitarian situation in Yemen and Bahrain.

Regarding Afghanistan, he stated that the formation of an inclusive government that reflects the ethnic and demographic composition of the country is the only comprehensive solution for stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the British foreign secretary stated that her country is ready to repay its debts to Iran.

Referring to the nuclear deal, Truss said that in the case of the JCPOA, the main issue now is the attention of all parties to the timing of the resumption of the negotiation process.

The British foreign secretary also thanked the Islamic Republic for facilitating the departure of the remaining British nationals in Afghanistan.



SA/PA