Foolad beat AGMK at Asian Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan of Iran defeated Uzbekistan’s AGMK 3-1 (26–2, 25–1, 24–2, 25–10) in the 2021 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Foolad will play Qatari side Al Arabi and Thailand’s Diamond Food on the following days.

Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, Sri Lanka’s CEB, Kazakhstan’s Burevestnic Almaty, Kuwait’s Kazma and South Gas of Iraq are in Pool A.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Oct. 8 to 15.