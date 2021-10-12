Foolad at Asian Club Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan qualified for the 2021 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship semifinals.

The Iranian team defeated Thailand’s Diamond Food 3-1 (25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23) on Tuesday.

Foolad have previously defeated the Philippines’ Rebisco, AGMK of Uzbekistan and Qatar’s Al Arabi in the competition in Pool B.

Foolad will play Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC on Thursday.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Oct. 8 to 15.

The winners of this tournament will qualify for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.