Foolad into Asian Club Volleyball Championship final

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan qualified for the 2021 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship final match.

The Iranian team overpowered Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-22) on Thursday.

Foolad will play Al Arabi of Qatar in the final match on Friday.

Nakhon Ratchasima QminC and Kazakhstan’s Burevestnik Almaty ply in the bronze medal match.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Oct. 8 to 15.

The winners of this tournament will qualify for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.