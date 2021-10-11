Iran’s Foolad defeat Al Arabi at Asian Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan of Iran defeated Qatari side Al Arabi 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18) in the 2021 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Foolad will play Thailand’s Diamond Food in their last match in Pool B on Tuesday.

Foolad have previously defeated the Philippines’ Rebisco and AGMK of Uzbekistan in the competition.

Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, Sri Lanka’s CEB, Kazakhstan’s Burevestnic Almaty, Kuwait’s Kazma and South Gas of Iraq are in Pool A.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Oct. 8 to 15.

The winners of this tournament will qualify for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.