Foolad start Asian Club Volleyball C’ship on high

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foolad Sirjan swept past Rebisco of the Philippines (25-15, 25-22, 25-5) in the 2021 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Foolad will play Uzbekistan’s AGMK on Sunday.

Thailand’s Diamond Food and Al Arabi of Qatar are in Pool B.

Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, Sri Lanka’s CEB, Kazakhstan’s Burevestnic Almaty, Kuwait’s Kazma and South Gas of Iraq are in Pool A.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Oct. 8 to 15.