Iranian short film “Raana” wins at Social World Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Raana” written and directed by Ahmad Monajemi won an award at the 15th Social World Film Festival, which was held from June 22 to 29 in Sorrento, Italy.

Competing in the short films section of the festival, Monajemi won the best screenplay award for his flick, ILNA reported.

“Raana” is about a teacher who faces a moral challenge when she discovers a dark secret within her educational community. Deciding to ignore the truth is painful for her, as she firmly believes in the importance of not remaining silent.

However, the implications of revealing the truth are enormous and could cause serious problems. With her heart torn between her professional duty and her personal ethics, she ultimately decides to face the situation and expose the truth, even if it means facing the consequences.

Afsaneh Kamali, Shaghayegh Farahani, Alireza Ostadi, Amir Sam Mosavi, Amir Miar, Faramarz Roshanaei, and Mahsa Shakouri are in the cast.

Born in Tehran, Ahmad Monajemi, 36, began his career in the world of theater and cinema in 2004. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in theater direction in 2017 and a Master's Degree in cinematographic direction in 2019 at La Sapienza University in Rome.

He began by working in theater, staging several plays in Iran and curating two works as an assistant director in Rome at the Sala Document. In Paris, he prepared the show “Ordisse Iranian” at the Sala Les Enfants Du Paradis. During these last years, he has made three short films that have participated in numerous international festivals.

Social World Film Festival is the most emotional festival in the world with events, movies, previews, innovative activities, a jury of young people and professionals, workshops, competitions, presentations, and thousands of visitors.

Participating in the International Festival of Social Cinema “Social World Film Festival” offers some specially selected works the exclusive possibility to be presented in events organized worldwide.

In the last 10 years, The festival organizers has involved 28 cities in 40 events on five continents including Los Angeles, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Wien, Washington DC, Seoul, Busan, Berlin, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Cannes, Monte Carlo, Paris, Istanbul, San Francisco, Tokyo, Sydney, Marseilles, Palma, Tunis, Hong Kong, Jakarta.

SS/

