Gaza court gives Israeli-backed gang leader 10 days to surrender

A court in Gaza has given Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of a criminal group backed by Israel, 10 days to surrender himself for trial.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Court of the Military Judiciary Authority in Gaza said Abu Shabab would be considered a fugitive from justice and tried in absentia if he doesn’t surrender.

He was thrust into the limelight last month when Netanyahu said his government had “activated” powerful local clans in Gaza on the advice of “security officials”.

Abu Shabab’s group, which reportedly consists of about 100 armed men, later said online that its members were involved in guarding aid shipments sent to distribution centers run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Mass killings of aid seekers near the GHF distribution centers have become a routine occurrence.

The court said Abu Shabab faces three charges: treason and communicating with hostile parties; forming an armed gang; and armed rebellion. It said anyone who knew of his whereabouts and failed to report him would be considered to be concealing a fugitive from justice.