Jean Teulé’s “The Suicide Shop” to return to Homa Theater Hall

TEHRAN – The second round of the performance of “The Suicide Shop” directed by Hossein Nasiri will be staged at Homa Theater Hall in Tehran from July 8.

A loose adaptation of French novelist Jean Teulé’s book of the same name, “The Suicide Shop,” was earlier performed in February at the same venue, Mehr reported.



Davoud Geravand, Mahtab Keyvanjou, Arezou Sarraf Rezaei, Reza Hemati, Yeganeh Vaqefi, Elnaz Shakeri, Arezou Akbari, and Mojdeh Mokhtari are in the cast, among others.

“The Suicide Shop” is a black comedy novel, published in 2006. Set in a near-apocalyptic city grappling with the severe consequences of climate change, the narrative unfolds in a world where pervasive sadness reigns, reflecting the grim atmosphere surrounding its characters.

At the core of this novel is the Tuvache family, whose name draws inspiration from three renowned suicides: the father, nicknamed Mishima, pays homage to the Japanese author Yukio Mishima; the eldest son, Vincent Tuvache, takes his name from the troubled artist Vincent van Gogh; and their daughter, Marilyn Tuvache, mirrors the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. Their younger son, Alain, named after the brilliant mathematician Alan Turing, stands out as the sole ray of hope in a family entrenched in despair.

The Tuvaches run a shop specializing in suicide paraphernalia, offering grim products and instructions to customers aiming to end their lives amid an environment characterized by hopelessness.

However, Alain is born with an unwelcome spark of optimism that disrupts the family's embrace of melancholy. His siblings, Vincent and Marilyn—each grappling with their own existential issues—struggle to thwart Alain's positivity. Vincent is an emaciated figure, consumed by his creativity in designing the shop's morose inventory, while Marilyn battles obesity and loathing for her existence.

As the story unfolds, Alain's intrinsic joy gradually transforms the family dynamics, challenging the pervasive gloom that envelops them. The family's attempts to pull Alain back into their cynical worldview ultimately fail.

In a surprising twist, over time, the Suicide Shop evolves into a novelty store, shedding its morbid roots and finding unexpected vitality. Paradoxically, despite his uplifting influence on the family, Alain's journey culminates in tragedy; he decides to take his own life, recognizing that he provided a purpose for others to reject despair and embrace life.

The novel's unique premise also inspired an animated adaptation directed by Patrice Leconte. Critics have praised Teulé's work, noting its careful balance of humor and somber themes. In a review for Le Figaro, Mohammed Aissaoui remarked on the author's deft touch, combining derision and imagination to address such a weighty subject matter.

Jean Teulé (1953-2022) was an illustrator, filmmaker, and television presenter. He is also the prize-winning author of over 20 books, including “Monsieur de Montespan”.

