Egypt asks US to pressure Libya's Haftar not to back Turkey maritime deal

Egypt has asked the United States to intervene to prevent Libya's eastern parliament from ratifying a maritime deal with Turkey, multiple regional officials have told Middle East Eye.

An Egyptian official told MEE on Wednesday that Cairo is concerned that if Libya's eastern parliament ratifies the deal, initially inked by eastern Libya's rival western government in 2019, it could spark tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean at a time when Egypt grapples with the fallout from the wars in Gaza and Sudan.

One Egyptian official and one official in the region told MEE that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty raised the topic of U.S. intervention in a phone call with Massad Boulos, the U.S. senior adviser on Africa, last month.

They said that Boulos said he would call Khalifa Haftar, the de-facto ruler of eastern Libya, to discuss the issue.